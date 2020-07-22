Speaker KP discusses issue of load shedding, low voltage in Abbottabad, Manshera with PESCO

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday discussed in detail the power problems being faced by the people of Abbottabad and Mansehra with PESCO officials in meeting held at the Provincial Assembly Secretariat here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday discussed in detail the power problems being faced by the people of Abbottabad and Mansehra with PESCO officials in meeting held at the Provincial Assembly Secretariat here.

MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Chief PESCO Jabbar Khan, PD Tahir Khan, SE Qazi Tahir were present in the meeting. The meeting discussed in detail the issues of low voltage electricity, LT, HT transmission lines, replacement of rotten and hanging wires, working hours of load shedding and other issues.

On this occasion, Chief PESCO informed the meeting that all kinds of fieldwork would be completed from September to March. These include replacing rotten wires, replacing damaged pools with new ones, replacing overloaded transmission lines.

This will not only solve the problem of low voltage before the next summer arrives but will also reduce accidents. He said work on that feeder has started which will be completed very soon.

Chief PESCO said that out of 27,000 posts of WAPDA, 13,000 posts are yet to be filled out of which only 3,000 posts have been sanctioned, whose interviews will be completed by the end of this month. Thus the shortage of field staff will be met to some extent.

Regarding power theft the meeting was informed that the help of police and other law enforcement agencies is being sought. Soon power theft will be controlled and line losses will be overcome.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani instructed the PESCO officials to immediately remove the rotten and hanging wires and power lines in various places in Abbottabad city and replace them with new wires.