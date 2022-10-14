Speaker KP inaugurates heavy driving license printing machine

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday said that the launch of a heavy driving license printing machine in Abbottabad by the provincial government was another move for Hazara division from which the people of Hazara can now get their heavy driving license within a week.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after the inauguration of the heavy driving license printing machine in the District Secretariat Abbottabad.

Mushtaq Ghani said the provincial government had fulfilled another promise by providing a heavy driving license printing machine.

He said the KP government was trying to increase efficiency of the transport department and licensing vans would go to remote areas and issue heavy driving licenses to masses.

Public facilities were being improved in other provincial government departments as well, Mushtaq Ghai said.

He also inspected the driving licensing branch, offices and printing machine of the police department.

Director Transport KPK Qaisar Khan while speaking on the occasion said that in the light of the instructions of the provincial government, the department was providing facilities to the people at their doorsteps.