Speaker KP Inaugurates KKH Black Topping And Reconstruction From Salhad To Mansehra

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 05:42 PM

Speaker KP inaugurates KKH black topping and reconstruction from Salhad to Mansehra

Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and KP Minister for Food Saturday inaugurated reconstruction and blacktopping of Karakoram Highway from Salhad Abbottabad to Mansehra with the cost of 400 million rupees

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and KP Minister for food Saturday inaugurated reconstruction and blacktopping of Karakoram Highway from Salhad Abbottabad to Mansehra with the cost of 400 million rupees.

While speaking on the occasion Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that usually people ask me that why did not PTI start a megaproject in district Abbottabad, I would say that 3 billion rupees Havelian bypass road, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, one billion rupees Murree road dualization, one billion rupees beautification project of Abbottabad are also mega projects, moreover upgradation of District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad with the cost of one billion rupees would also be inaugurated in a couple of weeks is a part of our work in the district.

He further said that all PTI parliamentarians are working day and night to serve the masses of Abbottabad, we all including MNA Ali Khan, KP minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi are working as a team to facilitate the people.

The speaker said that half of our tenure has been passed but still we have ample time to serve the masses in a batter way and would fulfill all of the promises.

Blacktopping of KKH and widening would resolve traffic congestion on the road and would provide relief to the locals and tourists as well.

Earlier, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon while replying to a question said that Federal government has granted 400 million rupees for the reconstruction of main Mansehra road, he further said that during last 8 years previous government and parliamentarians have only promised for the KKH expansion projects particularly from Salhad to Manshera dozens of time but did not spend a single penny on the road, resulting every year during peak summer season road blockage is a routine matter.

KP Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi while speaking directed National Highways Authority (NHA) officials to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the blacktopping of KKH, he further said that till a few years back NHA officials personally take interest and monitor contractors progress and quality of work.

Qalandar Lodhi said that we all would monitor the construction work and expecting from the NHA officials to review the under-construction road from time to time to ensure the progress and quality of work.

