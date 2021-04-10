UrduPoint.com
Speaker KP Inaugurates Ramzan Relief Package

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:31 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Saturday inaugurated Ramzan Relief Package at Utility Super Store on Murree Road Abbottabad.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said Ramzan Relief Package was initiated to provide affordable and quality food and other necessities of life to people residing in Abbottabad and Hazara region.

Checking the quality and prices of food items at the utility store, he assured that there would be no shortage of anything in Ramzan.

The government has subsidized 19 items including ghee, pulses, flour, sugar, etc, so that goods would be available to the public below market rates.

The speaker said he has issued instructions to the district administration to take action against shopkeeper if goods of utility stores would recover from their shop.

He also urged people to purchase goods according to their needs so that each and every citizen could purchase edible items at affordable rates.

