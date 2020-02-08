Speaker KP inaugurates spring plantation drive

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani planted a sapling in Pine Hills Public School Abbottabad and inaugurated spring plantation drive, on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani planted a sapling in Pine Hills Public school Abbottabad and inaugurated spring plantation drive, on Saturday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Mushtaq Ghani said about 24 million saplings would be planted in Hazara Division during spring plantation derive.

He said following vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan more than one billion saplings have been planted in KP last year.

He also urged masses to plant at least one plant and save coming generation from the hazards and after effects of climate change.

Chief Conservator Forest, Azhar Ali Khan, Conservator Forest Hazara, Ejaz Qadir, and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.