Speaker KP releases Rs. 170 million grant for reconstruction of Abbottabad road, link roads of Mansehra district

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) After years of public outcry and suffering due to deteriorating road infrastructure, residetns of District Mansehra finally got relief as Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati has allocated development funds amounting to Rs. 170 million for key road construction projects in the region, and official tenders have now been issued.

Under this initiative, Abbottabad Road has been allocated Rs. 27.5 million, while Bedra Road from Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk to Bedra Chowk along the historic KKH has also received Rs. 27.5 million. Dub Number 1 Road will see work worth Rs. 25 million, Chinar Road has been granted Rs. 35.5 million, and the largest share of Rs. 56.6 million has been designated for the much-neglected Pakhwal Road. Work on these projects is expected to begin soon.

For years, the people of both Mansehra and Abbottabad districts have faced immense difficulties due to the dilapidated state of the GT road and link roads of Mansehra city.

Commuters have had to navigate pothole-ridden stretches, poorly lit areas, and broken drainage systems. The situation worsens during the rainy season, when water accumulates in deep depressions, leading to frequent vehicle breakdowns and traffic jams. Public transport drivers and private vehicle owners alike have voiced frustration over rising maintenance costs and travel delays.

“We are grateful for these funds,” said a community member Faheem Sawati in Mansehra. “But we urge the authorities to ensure quality work, not just patchwork repairs. We don’t want another cycle of suffering two years down the line.”