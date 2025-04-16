- Home
- Pakistan
- Speaker KP releases Rs. 170 million grant for reconstruction of Abbottabad road, link roads of Manse ..
Speaker KP Releases Rs. 170 Million Grant For Reconstruction Of Abbottabad Road, Link Roads Of Mansehra District
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) After years of public outcry and suffering due to deteriorating road infrastructure, residetns of District Mansehra finally got relief as Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati has allocated development funds amounting to Rs. 170 million for key road construction projects in the region, and official tenders have now been issued.
Under this initiative, Abbottabad Road has been allocated Rs. 27.5 million, while Bedra Road from Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk to Bedra Chowk along the historic KKH has also received Rs. 27.5 million. Dub Number 1 Road will see work worth Rs. 25 million, Chinar Road has been granted Rs. 35.5 million, and the largest share of Rs. 56.6 million has been designated for the much-neglected Pakhwal Road. Work on these projects is expected to begin soon.
For years, the people of both Mansehra and Abbottabad districts have faced immense difficulties due to the dilapidated state of the GT road and link roads of Mansehra city.
Commuters have had to navigate pothole-ridden stretches, poorly lit areas, and broken drainage systems. The situation worsens during the rainy season, when water accumulates in deep depressions, leading to frequent vehicle breakdowns and traffic jams. Public transport drivers and private vehicle owners alike have voiced frustration over rising maintenance costs and travel delays.
“We are grateful for these funds,” said a community member Faheem Sawati in Mansehra. “But we urge the authorities to ensure quality work, not just patchwork repairs. We don’t want another cycle of suffering two years down the line.”
Recent Stories
HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speaker KP releases Rs. 170 million grant for reconstruction of Abbottabad road, link roads of Manse ..2 minutes ago
-
4th Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge from tomorrow in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to export female nurses staff to Malaysia2 minutes ago
-
Six shops sealed over encroachment:2 minutes ago
-
PM vows agricultural revolution to ensure sustainable economic growth2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Jiang calls for stronger regional unity, expanded CPEC vision in Peshawar address12 minutes ago
-
Breaking Barriers: How Usman Chaudhry Mastered Freelancing, Blogging & E-Commerce19 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles death of Senator Palwasha Khan's father22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing incident22 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib reviews security at checkpoints, urges vigilance22 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Senator Palwasha Khan's father32 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers arrested:42 minutes ago