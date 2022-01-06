UrduPoint.com

Speaker Lauds Qazi Hussain Ahmed's Services Towards National Integration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 05:52 PM

Speaker lauds Qazi Hussain Ahmed's services towards national integration

The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday paid tribute to the services of former Emir Jamaat-e-Islami, late Qazi Hussain Ahmed for national integration of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday paid tribute to the services of former Emir Jamaat-e-Islami, late Qazi Hussain Ahmed for national integration of the country.

The Speaker expressed these views while addressing a ceremony commemorating the 9th death anniversary of former Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Qazi Hussain Ahmed.

The Speaker attended the Qazi Hussain Ahmed Memorial Seminar on "Pakistan's national interests & development of our Afghan Policy" as Chief Guest while other political leaders of various parties were also present on the occasion.

The Speaker said that Qazi Hussain Ahmed was committed to his cause and believed in devoting his life for the betterment of downtrodden.

The Kashmir and Afghanistan issues were highlighted effectively by Qazi Hussain Ahmed and his role remained crucial in national politics, he maintained.

He said that Pakistan was facing diverse socio-economic issues which need unity across the political parties.

He said that struggle and commitment of late Qazi Hussain Ahmed should be followed in letter and spirit for the development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan National Assembly Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

4 minutes ago
 Global stocks mostly sink on Fed rate hike plans

Global stocks mostly sink on Fed rate hike plans

4 minutes ago
 Front Desk facility set up at 7 riverine area poli ..

Front Desk facility set up at 7 riverine area police posts

4 minutes ago
 Consultative meeting held on Pakistan Steel Mill, ..

Consultative meeting held on Pakistan Steel Mill, HEC privatization

8 minutes ago
 NH&MP trainees visit PSCA

NH&MP trainees visit PSCA

8 minutes ago
 CM's aide inaugurates construction of road in Lowe ..

CM's aide inaugurates construction of road in Lower Dir

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.