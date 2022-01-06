(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday paid tribute to the services of former Emir Jamaat-e-Islami, late Qazi Hussain Ahmed for national integration of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday paid tribute to the services of former Emir Jamaat-e-Islami, late Qazi Hussain Ahmed for national integration of the country.

The Speaker expressed these views while addressing a ceremony commemorating the 9th death anniversary of former Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Qazi Hussain Ahmed.

The Speaker attended the Qazi Hussain Ahmed Memorial Seminar on "Pakistan's national interests & development of our Afghan Policy" as Chief Guest while other political leaders of various parties were also present on the occasion.

The Speaker said that Qazi Hussain Ahmed was committed to his cause and believed in devoting his life for the betterment of downtrodden.

The Kashmir and Afghanistan issues were highlighted effectively by Qazi Hussain Ahmed and his role remained crucial in national politics, he maintained.

He said that Pakistan was facing diverse socio-economic issues which need unity across the political parties.

He said that struggle and commitment of late Qazi Hussain Ahmed should be followed in letter and spirit for the development of the country.