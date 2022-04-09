Speaker NA adjourns sitting of House till 12:30 pm

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar adjourned the sitting of the Lower House to meet again on 12:30 pm after the Opposition lawmakers demanded to conduct voting on no-confidence resolution.

During the speech of Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Opposition demanded to conclude the speech instead of lingering it. Lawmakers from both sides in the House chanted slogans following which the Chair announced to adjourn the proceedings till 12:30 pm.

Earlier, the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar assured to conduct the business of the House as per rules and follow the verdict of apex court in letter and spirit.

