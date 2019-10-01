UrduPoint.com
Speaker NA Appeals Citizens To Plant Maximum Trees To Make Country Green Under PM's Vision

Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday appealed the citizens to play their active role in saving future generations by planting maximum trees to make the country green under the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

In his video message on private news tv channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking various measures as part of the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign.

We need to discourage use of plastic and polythene bags both at official and domestic levels and educate the whole society about its hazardous and destructive effects, he added.

Asad Qaiser also appreciated the Ministry of Climate Change's step to impose ban on using polythene bags and provided alternate green bags as part of the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.

He said due to effective Clean and Green Pakistan awareness campaign, the trend of planting saplings is increasing with every passing day and citizens have started realizing their due role and the main purpose of Clean and Green Pakistan campaign was to enhance its green cover to make the country environment-friendly.

