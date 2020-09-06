Speaker NA Asad Qaiser pays rich tributes to martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, Sept. 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) ::Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that on September 6, our brave armed forces chewed the enemy to pieces, which is a bright chapter of the history.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Khadi, District Swabi Sui Gas Supply Project.

He said that we are proud of our forces in Pakistan, the Pakistani people, the government and the Pakistani forces stood firmly against the enemy.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that supply of Sui Gas in the areas deprived of Sui Gas in Swabi District is his prime objective to fulfill. He said that not a single minute would be spared to implement the election promises made by him, adding that all possible steps were being taken for the backward classes in the present government.

He said, previous governments neglected Swabi district but now he has taken up the task of redressing these grievances on priority basis.

The development project in Swabi district is due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and all such deprivation would be removed very soon. He said that Swabi district is being made an education city. Speaking National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that completion of Economic Corridor would create more employment opportunities in Swabi district. He said that Gadoon Industrial Estate was being linked to CPEC.

Asad Qaiser said that September 6 is a nightmare for those who see the dirty eye of our country. Those who see the dirty eye towards this soil should remember the unwavering courage and bravery of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

"Today, we salute our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country, and we also pay rich tribute to the families of the martyrs who gave birth to the patriotic heroes who irrigated the motherland with their own blood.