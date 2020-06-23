Speaker NA asks Ministry of Petroleum to submit report on shortage of petrol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday directed the Minister for Petroleum to submit report regarding the shortage of petroleum products in the country.

Junaid Akbar, member National Assembly while highlighting the issue said that people of his area were facing shortage of petrol.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking notice of the issue.

The Speaker directed the minister concerned to submit a comprehensive report in the house on Monday.