Speaker NA, Attorney General Discuss Issue Of Petroleum Products

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Speaker NA, Attorney General discuss issue of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Sunday to discuss Lahore High Court Order of June 30, 2020 on shortage of petroleum products.

Attorney General briefed the Speaker about the observation of Lahore High Court on the shortage of petroleum products and increase in their prices.

The Speaker said that Parliament always held the judiciary in high esteem and respected the observations made by it. The High Court concern was pertinent keeping in view the problems faced by public at large.

He informed that a report had already been sought from standing committee of the National Assembly on Energy regarding shortage and rise in prices of petroleum products.

Referring to the role of National Assembly , the Speaker said that the elected representatives take up the issues relating to their constituents in the assembly.

He said that the issue of shortage of petroleum products and the problems faced by public was raised in budget session of the National Assembly both by the government and opposition benches. He said that Parliament had in past played vital role and will keep on playing its role on public issues.

Referring to the constitution of parliamentary committee on COVID-19 pandemic and special committees on stranded Pakistanis abroad due to the pandemic, the problem faced by agriculture sector and issues of Balochistan, the Speaker said that these illustrate the seriousness of the Parliament towards issues of public importance.

Advisor to Speaker National Assembly on constitutional and legal affairs Latif Yousafzai was also present during the meeting.

