Speaker NA Calls On PM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Speaker NA calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to legislation and parliamentary affairs, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appreciated the speaker for conducting the proceedings of the National Assembly smoothly.

