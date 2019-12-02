UrduPoint.com
Speaker NA, Chairman Senate Discuss Appointment Of ECP Members

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a meeting here at Parliament House on Monday discussed the appointment of members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a meeting here at Parliament House on Monday discussed the appointment of members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other matters of mutual interest.

They expressed satisfaction over the progress made on the issue of appointment of the new members of the commission.

They were confident that the matter of appointment of members of ECP would be resolved amicably. The two expressed the resolve to fully perform their constitutional role in the prevailing situation.

They agreed to promote consultation among the political parties for resolution of problems faced by the country.

