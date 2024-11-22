- Home
Speaker NA Commends Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Terrorists In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday commended security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Balochistan.
Ayaz Sadiq praised the bravery and courage of security forces for their successful operations against terrorists in Awaran, Dera Bugti and Kech, said a news release.
He appreciated the security personnel for eliminating highly wanted terrorist elements and bringing them to justice.
The Speaker emphasized that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the war against terrorism.
"The nation is proud of the bravery and sacrifices of our security forces," he said.
He reiterated that actions against terrorist elements will continue until complete eradication of terrorism from the country.
