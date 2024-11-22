Open Menu

Speaker NA Commends Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Terrorists In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Speaker NA commends security forces for successful operation against terrorists in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday commended security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Balochistan.

Ayaz Sadiq praised the bravery and courage of security forces for their successful operations against terrorists in Awaran, Dera Bugti and Kech, said a news release.

He appreciated the security personnel for eliminating highly wanted terrorist elements and bringing them to justice.

The Speaker emphasized that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

"The nation is proud of the bravery and sacrifices of our security forces," he said.

He reiterated that actions against terrorist elements will continue until complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist National Assembly Balochistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Dera Bugti Awaran From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

11 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

57 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

1 hour ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

2 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

4 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

19 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan