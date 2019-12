Speaker NA condoled with Shiraz Khan over demise of his aunt

(@imziishan)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser visited his constituency here on Wednesday and offered Fateha with district President PMLN and former MPA Shiraz Khan over the death of his aunt.

Similarly, Provincial President PMLN Engineer Amir Muqam, Major (R) Muhammad Amir, MPA PMLN Sardar Aurengzeb Nalota , DIG Alam Sher Shinwari and Sardar Farid also visited his residence and condoled with him.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and bear this irreparable loss.