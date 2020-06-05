Speaker NA constitutes committee for repatriation of stranded expatriates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had taken a special initiative by constituting a committee comprising members of National Assembly from both treasury and opposition benches to facilitate the repatriation of the stranded Pakistani expatriates in different parts of the world. This initiative of the Speaker National Assembly had been lauded by both sides of the aisle.

The establishment of this Committee was a result of the constant demand of the members of the National Assembly who had been facing pressure from their constituents who were expatriates and stranded abroad.

The main objective of the committee was to coordinate with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs as well as Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for facilitating and ensuring smooth return of the Pakistani expatriates through the respective missions of Pakistan in those countries.

Besides, the committee will also personally get in touch with the overseas Pakistanis who were exposed to vulnerabilities due to expiry of their job contracts and other such problems so that their grievances could be addressed through relevant forums.

The committee will be assisted by the experienced officials of the National Assembly Secretariat for smooth conduct of its assignments.