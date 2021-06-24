Speaker NA constitutes committee on legislative business

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday in consultation with the Leaders of the Parliamentary parties has constituted a committee on Legislative Business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday in consultation with the Leaders of the Parliamentary parties has constituted a committee on Legislative Business.

The committee would finalize its Terms of Reference (TORs) on issues which would be referred to it from time to time, said a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat. The body would submit its report to the Speaker National Assembly.

The committee on Legislative business comprise Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, MNAs Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Agha Hassan Baloch.