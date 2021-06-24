UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker NA Constitutes Committee On Legislative Business

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:59 PM

Speaker NA constitutes committee on legislative business

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday in consultation with the Leaders of the Parliamentary parties has constituted a committee on Legislative Business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday in consultation with the Leaders of the Parliamentary parties has constituted a committee on Legislative Business.

The committee would finalize its Terms of Reference (TORs) on issues which would be referred to it from time to time, said a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat. The body would submit its report to the Speaker National Assembly.

The committee on Legislative business comprise Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, MNAs Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Agha Hassan Baloch.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pervez Khattak Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Business Babar Awan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tariq Bashir Khalid Maqbool From Housing

Recent Stories

14 injured in road accidents

38 seconds ago

China's virtual laboratory to explore climate, wea ..

5 minutes ago

Rangers arrest five drug dealers

5 minutes ago

UK man tested positive for virus for 10 straight m ..

5 minutes ago

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

5 minutes ago

Australia to Stop Using AstraZeneca by End of 2021 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.