Speaker NA, Deputy Speaker condole death of Hasil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In their separate messages of condolence, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

They said the services of Mir Hasil Bizenjo for Pakistan and especially for Balochistan will be remembered for a long time to come.