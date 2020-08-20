UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker NA, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Hasil Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Speaker NA, Deputy Speaker condole death of Hasil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In their separate messages of condolence, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

They said the services of Mir Hasil Bizenjo for Pakistan and especially for Balochistan will be remembered for a long time to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Family Sad

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

16 minutes ago

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

2 hours ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

34 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

34 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Di ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.