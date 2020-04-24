Speaker NA, Deputy Speaker felicitate nation at advent of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri felicitated the nation at the start of the sacred month of Ramazan In their message on the occasion, they prayed that Ramazan might become the source to get rid of the pandemic of coronavirus.

They urged well to do Pakistanis to take care of the needy and deserving persons in the country and help them meet their financial needs.

They said Ramazan teaches Muslims to bow before Allah Almighty and seek his immense mercy, bounty and blessings.