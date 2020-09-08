Speaker NA, Deputy Speaker grieved over death of marble mine workers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of workers due to collapse of a marble mine in district Mohmand.

In their messages of condolence, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

They prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed the authorities to provide best possible medical treatment to the injured.