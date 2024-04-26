Open Menu

Speaker NA Directs Ministries To Ensure Their Officials' Presence In The House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Speaker NA directs ministries to ensure their officials' presence in the house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Friday said that all ministries have been instructed to ensure their officials' presence in the house.

He said that all ministries must send their additional secretaries to attend the session, clarifying that individuals below this designation will not be permitted to sit in the house.

He said it had been decided to commence the house proceedings on time and directed all members to ensure their presence during the session.

Related Topics

National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

7 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

13 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

13 hours ago
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

13 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

13 hours ago
 Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ l ..

Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched

13 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office

13 hours ago
 AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’ ..

AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..

13 hours ago
 Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investme ..

Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan