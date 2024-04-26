Speaker NA Directs Ministries To Ensure Their Officials' Presence In The House
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Friday said that all ministries have been instructed to ensure their officials' presence in the house.
He said that all ministries must send their additional secretaries to attend the session, clarifying that individuals below this designation will not be permitted to sit in the house.
He said it had been decided to commence the house proceedings on time and directed all members to ensure their presence during the session.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior journalist Waseem Shehzad robbed12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for strict action against parents over not administering polio vaccine to kids12 minutes ago
-
By-poll of Tehsil Council Chairmen KP on Sunday; 783772 to cast vote1 hour ago
-
Naval Chief participates in 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium in China12 hours ago
-
Int'l symposium addresses capacity building for safe, environmentally sound ship recycling in Pakist ..12 hours ago
-
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 2613 hours ago
-
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 1713 hours ago
-
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched13 hours ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office13 hours ago
-
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil Rights in South Asia ..13 hours ago
-
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence13 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy organizes scholarship award ceremony in Kathmandu13 hours ago