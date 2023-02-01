Speaker NA directs to hold celebrations on 50th anniversary of constitution

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has directed to organize a month-long Golden Jubilee celebration's plan to mark the completion of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan after 50 years of promulgation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has directed to organize a month-long Golden Jubilee celebration's plan to mark the completion of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan after 50 years of promulgation.

The said ceremony would be organized to enlighten the people living in the country about the significance of the Constitution, besides paying a glowing tribute to the Constituent Assembly that had given a comprehensive Constitution to Pakistan and to accentuate the effectiveness of performing one's duties by remaining within the limits of the Constitution, said the speaker.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has also constituted a 14-members advisory committee headed by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani to oversee the preparations for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations. The Terms of References (TORs) of the committee would include drafting of the final program to be held throughout the month, identification of the National and International participants, and supervision of the progress.

Initially, it has been decided that a specially designed memorial will be inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Moreover, the proposal to hold an international constitutional convention is also under consideration.

In addition to Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, the advisory committee will comprise of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Members of the National Assembly Agha Hassan Baloch, Amir Haider Azam Khan, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Wajiha Qamar, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Khalid Hussain Magsi.

Besides, former Senator Farhatullah Babar and Parliamentary Affairs Expert Mohammad Zafarullah Khan will also be part of the committee.

The Constitution was unanimously passed by the Assembly in its session on April 10, 1973 and was authenticated by the President on April 12, 1973.

This Constitution, called the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, was promulgated on August 14, 1973.