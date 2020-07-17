Speaker NA discusses issues of people at Chaman border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :An emergency meeting to discuss issues faced by people in and around Chaman border was held at National Assembly here on Friday and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment, parliamentarians, Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, parliamentary secretary on Interior, relevant Federal secretaries and affected stakeholders.

The Speaker National Assembly expressed his utmost desire to solve the problems faced by the stakeholders at Chaman border and for alleviation of problems being faced by the local population due to the closure of border. He said that the issues faced by people in Chaman were of very important nature and required to be solved on priority. He tasked the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment to have another meeting of stakeholders, discuss the matter and solve the problems at the earliest.

The meeting noted that the people of adjacent areas of Chaman border had been doing business for long years in traditional way. Many of the people had their shops and lands across border.

The ongoing issue of pandemic related SoPs disturbed the business of the people in and around Chaman border. The introduction of new policies and strict checking was creating problems for the people and now affected people were protesting in these areas.

Member of the National Assembly Salahuddin Ayubi being elected member from Chaman informed the meeting regarding actual situation on the Chaman border. The representatives from Ministry of Interior, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination were directed to resolve all issues on priority. The second meeting of the same committee would be held in the coming week.