Speaker NA, Dr Babar discuss upcoming Parliament sessions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss arrangements for the next sessions of Parliament.

They also exchanged views on the legislative business before the two houses of Parliament.

The Speaker said in view of the threat posed by coronavirus, the National Assembly Secretariat had been directed to take effective measures at the Parliament House and Parliament lodges.

He said Parliament had a critical role to play in restoring economy and overcoming the disease of coronavirus.

Dr Babar Awan said the government believed in supremacy of Constitution and rule of law and it wanted to undertake maximum legislation for the benefit of the people.