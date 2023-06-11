Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over reports of more than 15 deaths and injuries of around 150 people due to heavy rains in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The speaker extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased in his condolence message issued by his office.

"Ensuring the welfare of the people is the first priority of the public representatives. I assure all possible assistance to the people of the affected areas in this sudden situation," he said.

The speaker directed the concerned authorities to fulfill their responsibilities on an emergency basis and complete the relief and rescue operation.

He prayed for the uplift of the ranks of those who died in the stormy rains, the speedy recovery of the injured and patience for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.