Speaker NA Extends Congratulations To Leadership, People Of China On National Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the President of China, Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, on the eve of the 75th Foundation Day of the Republic of China, which is celebrated annually across China on October, 1.
In his felicitation message, Speaker Sadiq lauded the exemplary leadership and wise vision of the late Chairman Mao Zedong, whose unparalleled contributions have propelled China to socio-economic excellence and established it as a leading economic power on the global stage. "Sino-Pak friendship is testament to shared socio-economic vision of regional stability”, he stated.
The Speaker highlighted the transformative joint economic and infrastructure ventures between the two nations, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is a flagship project of One-Belt and One-Road initiative.
"CPEC along with revolutionizing International trade will also elevate Pakistan's economy, harnessing its strategic location for greater global connectivity," he emphasized.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further noted the deep-rooted and cordial diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, based on mutual respect and brotherhood. Over the years, this relationship has evolved into an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, leading to the formation of a significant regional organization, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the shared unanimity of views on Climate-Change and other issues on multi-lateral forums. This alliance between Pakistan & China has played a pivotal role in fostering socio-economic and political stability in the region.
The Speaker stated that, the Sino-Pak friendship has created far-reaching positive externalities, benefiting not only the two countries but the entire region, creating opportunities that were previously unimaginable.
