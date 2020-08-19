Speaker NA for constructive role of political forces

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has urged political parties to play their constructive role in the development of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has urged political parties to play their constructive role in the development of the country.

In a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said political forces will have to work in unison to foil machinations of the anti-state elements, adding that democratic forces must play their positive role in this regard.

Parliamentary and political affairs besides matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaker NA said equal opportunities were granted to the members to express themselves at the platform of the National Assembly, adding that the problems faced by the masses were being highlighted through the forum of the National Assembly.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during the meeting said, the government had firm belief in strengthening the institutions in the country, adding that the country would prosper by strengthening of government institutions.

Sarwar said image of the country was fast improving in the eye of the world today.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar urged the opposition political parties to support the government in important legislation.