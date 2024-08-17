Open Menu

Speaker NA Forms Fact-finding Committee To Investigate Inappropriate Remarks By Afridi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday formed a special fact-finding committee to investigate the inappropriate remarks made by MNA Iqbal Afridi regarding a female officer's attire.

The Speaker expressed strong displeasure over the objection raised about the clothing of a female officer from K-Electric during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy.

The fact-finding committee, headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, included members Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, said a statement issued here by the National Assembly Secretariat.

The committee will have the authority to include five female members from parliamentary parties.

The investigative committee is expected to submit its report to the Speaker within 15 days.

MNA Iqbal Afridi's comments about the female officer's attire during the Standing Committee on Energy’s session have been widely criticized and female members of the assembly have also voiced their dissatisfaction with his behavior.

Ayaz Sadiq said that he was committed to enhancing respect and dignity for women and has reiterated his ongoing efforts in this regard.

