Speaker NA Forms Fact-finding Committee To Investigate Inappropriate Remarks By Afridi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday formed a special fact-finding committee to investigate the inappropriate remarks made by MNA Iqbal Afridi regarding a female officer's attire.
The Speaker expressed strong displeasure over the objection raised about the clothing of a female officer from K-Electric during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy.
The fact-finding committee, headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, included members Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, said a statement issued here by the National Assembly Secretariat.
The committee will have the authority to include five female members from parliamentary parties.
The investigative committee is expected to submit its report to the Speaker within 15 days.
MNA Iqbal Afridi's comments about the female officer's attire during the Standing Committee on Energy’s session have been widely criticized and female members of the assembly have also voiced their dissatisfaction with his behavior.
Ayaz Sadiq said that he was committed to enhancing respect and dignity for women and has reiterated his ongoing efforts in this regard.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate body on S&T deliberates on PHA (Amendment) Bill, 2023'8 minutes ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed8 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister for getting benefit from potential of ports to stabilize economy8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings18 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft18 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality37 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign37 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods37 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan38 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood38 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods38 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints38 minutes ago