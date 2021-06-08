UrduPoint.com
Speaker NA, Governor Punjab Urge Opposition To Practical Politics

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar have urged the opposition parties to play an active role in the parliament instead of resorting to politics of protest which is harmful to the cause of masses and country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar have urged the opposition parties to play an active role in the parliament instead of resorting to politics of protest which is harmful to the cause of masses and country.

Both the leaders discussed political, administrative and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, while Speaker NA Asad Qaisar felicitated Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on his successful visit of the united States (US).

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during the meeting, said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to take the country forward on all fronts, whereas the opposition is creating obstacles in the path to progress and prosperity.

He said the public had given a mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to rule the country for five years and it will complete its constitutional term, adding that the general elections will be held on time.

Sarwar said the opposition is adamant on resisting electoral reforms in the country as proposed by the PTI government, adding that the opposition was not ready to enter dialogue with the government on electoral reforms.

"Refusal to support electoral reforms is contrary to the aspirations of the people and against the spirit of fair and transparent elections in future", he said, adding that the opposition should support electoral reforms.

The Governor Punjab further said Pakistan is moving in the right direction on the economic front, adding that everyone except the opposition is acknowledging the economic development of the country and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan achieved economic revival despite novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also condemned the brutal murder of a Muslim family in Canada and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser hailed Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on his successful visit to the USA and expressed the hope his diplomacy will strengthen Pak-US relations.

The Speaker NA said Pakistan is making progress on economic and diplomatic fronts, adding that the government is strengthening all institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

