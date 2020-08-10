UrduPoint.com
Speaker NA Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Chaman Attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a terrorist attack in Chaman.

They also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In their messages of condolence, they prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.

They said terrorists wanted to disturb peace of the country but the nation with its unity will foil their evil designs.

More Stories From Pakistan

