Speaker NA Invites Khawaja Asif To Visit Billion Tree Plantation Areas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:51 PM

Speaker NA invites Khawaja Asif to visit billion tree plantation areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Monday invited the leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Khawaja Asif on a visit to the billion tree plantation areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During budget debate, when Khawaja Asif alleged that corruption had been done in the billion tree plantation drive; the Speaker said if Khawaja Asif was ready he would take him to the areas where billion trees had been planted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said that he used to chair the meeting of the committee for the billion tree plantation drive.

