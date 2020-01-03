Speaker NA issues production order of four MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had issued production orders of members Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Khurshid Shah, Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafiq.

The orders had been issued under rule 108 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business of National Assembly.

The National Assembly Secretariat had sent copies of production orders to the relevant departments.