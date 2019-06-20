UrduPoint.com
Speaker NA Issues Production Orders Of Zardari, Saad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Speaker NA issues production orders of Zardari, Saad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday issued the production orders of Pakistan Peoples Party Co chairman and MNA Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (N) MNA Saad Rafique.

According to National Assembly Secretariat, the speaker issued the production orders under rule 108 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business of National Assembly 2007.

