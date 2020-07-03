Speaker NA, Moulana Tayyab discuss challenges facing Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser held a meeting with prominent religious scholar Moulana Tayyab Tahiri on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest and the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.

During the meeting, the Speaker appreciated the services of Tayyab Tahiri and his efforts to promote peace in the country.

He said ulema always guided the nation in difficult times.

Unity was imperative among Muslim countries to overcome different challenges faced by Muslims, he added.

Maulana Tayyab Tahiri said it was unfortunate that some elements were using religion for their personal interests.