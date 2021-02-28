Speaker NA opens Sui Gas project

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Asad Qaiser, Speaker National Assembly formally inaugurated the Sui Gas project here on Sunday for Swabi Boko Jhanda Valley Kandaw and Pabini areas .

The Sui Gas project will cost about Rs 440 million.

PTI Swabi District officials were also present on this occasion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Minister Shahram Khan Taraki and MNA Usman Khan Taraki and DDAC Chairman MPA Rangiz Khan, MPA Aqibullah, MPA Karim Khan, District President Anwar Haqdar, District General Secretary Major Fida Hussain and Tehsil Swabi President Attaullah Khan and a large number of people attended. On this occasion, the people thanked the PTI government, especially the Speaker National Assembly for the gas project.