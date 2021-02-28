UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker NA Opens Sui Gas Project

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Speaker NA opens Sui Gas project

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Asad Qaiser, Speaker National Assembly formally inaugurated the Sui Gas project here on Sunday for Swabi Boko Jhanda Valley Kandaw and Pabini areas .

The Sui Gas project will cost about Rs 440 million.

PTI Swabi District officials were also present on this occasion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Minister Shahram Khan Taraki and MNA Usman Khan Taraki and DDAC Chairman MPA Rangiz Khan, MPA Aqibullah, MPA Karim Khan, District President Anwar Haqdar, District General Secretary Major Fida Hussain and Tehsil Swabi President Attaullah Khan and a large number of people attended. On this occasion, the people thanked the PTI government, especially the Speaker National Assembly for the gas project.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sui Gas Education Swabi Usman Khan Gas Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

46 minutes ago

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.