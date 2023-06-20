UrduPoint.com

Speaker NA Pays Tribute To Benazir Bhutto On Her 70th Birth Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :As the nation commemorates the 70th birth anniversary of the esteemed leader, Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf delivered a heartfelt message honouring her indelible contributions to Pakistan's democracy and society.

In his message on the occasion of the 70th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, which is celebrated on June 21, the Speaker remembered her as the first elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world. He emphasized her dedication to the restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Raja Pervez Ashraf acknowledged the sacrifices made by Benazir Bhutto and stated, "Her relentless efforts for the protection of the rights of farmers, labourers, and the downtrodden sections of society will always be remembered." He emphasized her mission to establish a democratic system and a society based on equality, which he believed echoed the vision of her father, the late Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Furthermore, the Speaker praised Benazir Bhutto's commitment to promoting the strength of institutions, constitutional supremacy, and harmony between the federation and the provinces.

He applauded her advocacy for tolerance and dialogue in politics, rather than imposing ideas, and her relentless struggle against terrorism, aiming to make Pakistan a cradle of peace.

Raja Pervez Ashraf also expressed admiration for the leadership demonstrated by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, following the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. He paid tribute to Chairman of the People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, commending his efforts in carrying forward the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

As the nation comes together to celebrate the 70th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, her legacy as a trailblazer, a defender of democracy, and a champion of the people continues to inspire generations of Pakistanis. Her unwavering dedication to the nation and her sacrifices for the betterment of society serves as a beacon of hope for the future of Pakistan.

