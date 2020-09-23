Speaker NA, Qatari envoy discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Ambassador of State of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al-Thani called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at Parliament House on Wednesday and discussed important regional issues and international issues, including bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan attached great importance to relations with Qatar and strongly desired to further cement them.

He said that Qatar always stood by Pakistan in every difficult hour.

He opined that parliamentary cooperation between legislative bodies of both the brotherly countries would bring them more closer apart from benefiting from each other's experiences.

He said that Qatar had achieved phenomenal development in the recent years and was an illustration for developing countries.

He invited Qatari investors to bring their investments in Pakistan to benefit from the conducive environment for investment in Pakistan.

Referring to the CPEC, the Speaker said that the projects under the umbrella of CPEC will open new horizons for development in the region with creation of new investment and employment opportunities.

He said that cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar in energy sector had helped to meet energy deficit in the country.

Ambassador of State of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani said that Qatar valued its close ties with Pakistan.

He said that his country considered Pakistan, a brother and an important trading partner. He said that Qatar will continue cooperation with Pakistan in all fields. He informed the Speaker that Qatari investors want to bring investment in Pakistan in all sectors specially energy sector.

He said that Qatar will continue all possible cooperation with Pakistan to strengthen its economy.

He further informed that collaboration in diverse sectors of economy was being actively pursued at state level from both sides.