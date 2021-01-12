UrduPoint.com
Speaker NA Reaffirms Support For Vulnerable Segments Of Society

Speaker NA reaffirms support for vulnerable segments of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Dr. Bakht Sarwar, Chief Executive Officer Chal Foundation and Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Chairman Khubaib Foundation, called on the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and apprised about their contribution towards the welfare of people.

Chal Foundation CEO informed about the future projects particularly the construction and management of Rehabilitation Center for the physically disabled persons at Alamabad Welfare Project, Swabi - a joint venture of Speaker National Assembly and Pakistan Air Force, said a news release.

Chairman Khubaib Foundation informed that how they could contribute in rehabilitation and mainstreaming of the street children in Islamabad besides other future possible collaborations for the uplift of poor and deprived segment of our society.

Speaker Asad Qaiser reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting the most vulnerable ones through dissemination of free state of the art health and education services. He ensured that he would work on it dedicatedly.

