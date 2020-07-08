Speaker NA remembers Karnal Sher Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said Captain Karnal Sher Khan was real hero of the country and because of heroes like him the nation was living in peace.

In a statement on his 21st death anniversary, he said Captain Karnal Sher Khan was the son of the soil and he fought bravely and achieved martyrdom for the sake of his motherland.

He said Karnal Sher Khan and Haveldar Lalak Jan wrote the indescribable tales of bravery during the Kargil war and with their courage foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The bravery of Karnal Sher Khan was recognised by the enemies and foes alike and because of his bravery he was awarded the highest military honour of Nishan e Haider.

The speaker said his ultimate sacrifice for the cause of the nation would be remembered forever.