Speaker NA reviews developmental projects in sports, tourism sectors in Swabi

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that development of sports and tourism sectors are the top most priorities could as Allah Almighty has blessed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immense natural beauty and tourist destinations besides the youth are full of talent

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that development of sports and tourism sectors are the top most priorities could as Allah Almighty has blessed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immense natural beauty and tourist destinations besides the youth are full of talent.

The construction of infrastructure and provision of basic facilities in these places will boost tourism in the province, said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser while presiding over a review meeting for the promotion of sports and tourism in Swabi.

Senior officials of relevant departments including Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Managing Director Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan and Deputy Commissioner Swabi attended the meeting.

He directed to formulate an integrated strategy for the construction and development of playgrounds and tourist destinations. He said that promotion of tourism would boost the economic sector and create new employment opportunities, which would raise the living standards of the locals.

He said that the youth of Swabi have always made the country famous in the field of sports. He said that provision of facilities to the youth for healthy activities is one of the priorities of the government. He was also briefed about the ongoing projects for the development of infrastructure and exploring new tourism destinations.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak apprised the Speaker of the ongoing plans for sports activities. He said that a large portion of the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is associated with the tourism sector and all resources would be utilized for the development of this sector at the provincial level.

Deputy Commissioner Swabi apprised the Speaker about the progress being made on the ongoing development projects in Swabi and the law and order situation. He said that infrastructure was being constructed in Swabi and other recreational places including sports grounds to promote sports and make the youth a part of healthy activities.