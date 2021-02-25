Speaker NA seeks explanation from two MNAs for alleged unruly behavior

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday instructed for issuance of notice to Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians member National Assembly Agha Rafiullah for his alleged unruly behavior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday instructed for issuance of notice to Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians member National Assembly Agha Rafiullah for his alleged unruly behavior.

The notice for explanation was issued to the legislator on the written complaint of another member Shaheen Saifullah Turu.

In the notice, Agha Rafiullah had been asked to explain his position and respond to the allegations against him in seven days.

A copy of the notice was also sent to Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians parliamentary leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The female legislator in her complaint had alleged that Agha Rafiullah uttered insulting words during the National Assembly session of February 2.

Shaheen Turu had requested the Speaker to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Agha Rafiullah according to the rules of procedure of the National Assembly.

The legislator was of the view that remaining silent on such insulting behaviour would encourage others to act in the same manner in the future.

The Speaker National Assembly had already taken notice of an unpleasant incident during the lower house proceedings on February 23.

On the instructions of the Speaker a letter was written to MNA Faheem Khan asking him to explain his position about the unpleasant incident.

While issuing notice to the member as per rules of procedure of the house, the Speaker stressed that nobody would be allowed to violate the sanctity of the Parliament and action would be taken against those who will spoil atmosphere in the house.

Action will be taken against the unruly member irrespective of his political affiliation with the government or the opposition party, the Speaker asserted.