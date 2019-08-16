Speaker NA summons meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair first meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Monday at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair first meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Monday at Parliament House.

The Parliamentary Committee will be briefed on the current issues of national security by Secretaries of Ministries of Defence, National Security, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and National Security Division.� The Federal Ministers for Defence, Interior and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan have been extended special invitation to attend the meeting.�Federal Ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Azam Khan Swati, Ch.

Tariq Bashir Cheema, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari being the members of the Parliamentary committee will attend the meeting.�Apart from federal ministers and Leader of the Opposition, MNAs Asad Mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Akthar Mengal, Ghaus� Bux Khan Mehar, Amir Haider, Senators Mushahid Ullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Siraj Ul Haq , Sitara Ayaz, Dr.

Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan will also attend the meeting.