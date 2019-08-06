UrduPoint.com
Speaker NA To Chair Meeting Of Parliamentary Committee On National Security

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Speaker NA to chair meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Thursday (August 8) in Parliament House.

Committee will be briefed about the current issues of national security.

Ministers for Defence, Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and Interior have been specially invited to attend the meeting, said a press statement issued here on Monday.

