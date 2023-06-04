Speaker NA to inaugurate two days seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice have collaborated to organize a momentous two-day event, titled "Reclaiming the Space: Reading the Constitution from Women's Perspective" scheduled to be commenced on Monday (5 June).

The seminar is to mark the first-ever initiative in Pakistan's 75-year history to examine, analyze and deliberate upon the constitution from a woman's perspective.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf would inaugurate this seminar as the chief guest. The Speaker will also deliver a keynote speech to inaugurate this seminar for empowering women through the Constitution.

The inaugural session of the seminar would comprise on a series of accentuated roundtables under the themes of Language of the Constitution, Gender Equality, Women's Empowerment and Women's Representation and Political/Electoral Participation.

The roundtable Sessions will be chaired by Members of Parliament, including Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Eng Rukhsana Zubart and Ms. Shaista Pervaiz Malik, respectively.

The insights generated during these roundtables, combined with the remarks by Dr. Syeda Shahida Rehmani, Secretary Women's Parliamentary Caucus while the keynote address would be delivered by Mansoor Usman Awan, Attorney General of Pakistan and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister of Law and Justice would serve as a beacon of light to build a narrative for empowering women through the Constitution