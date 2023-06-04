UrduPoint.com

Speaker NA To Inaugurate Two Days Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Speaker NA to inaugurate two days seminar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice have collaborated to organize a momentous two-day event, titled "Reclaiming the Space: Reading the Constitution from Women's Perspective" scheduled to be commenced on Monday (5 June).

The seminar is to mark the first-ever initiative in Pakistan's 75-year history to examine, analyze and deliberate upon the constitution from a woman's perspective.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf would inaugurate this seminar as the chief guest. The Speaker will also deliver a keynote speech to inaugurate this seminar for empowering women through the Constitution.

The inaugural session of the seminar would comprise on a series of accentuated roundtables under the themes of Language of the Constitution, Gender Equality, Women's Empowerment and Women's Representation and Political/Electoral Participation.

The roundtable Sessions will be chaired by Members of Parliament, including Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Eng Rukhsana Zubart and Ms. Shaista Pervaiz Malik, respectively.

The insights generated during these roundtables, combined with the remarks by Dr. Syeda Shahida Rehmani, Secretary Women's Parliamentary Caucus while the keynote address would be delivered by Mansoor Usman Awan, Attorney General of Pakistan and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister of Law and Justice would serve as a beacon of light to build a narrative for empowering women through the Constitution

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Reading June Women Event From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.