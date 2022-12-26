Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27

The Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to arrive on a one-day visit to Larkana district on December 27, officially stated here on Monday.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to arrive on a one-day visit to Larkana district on December 27, officially stated here on Monday.

According to programme, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will reach Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto in connection with the 15th death anniversary of former prime minister and chairperson ofPPP Benazir Bhutto.

He will visit the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto and to offer Fateha for the martyrs.