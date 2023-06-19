UrduPoint.com

Speaker NA Urges Government Action Against Human Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Speaker NA urges government action against human smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday expressed deep concern over the recent shipwreck incident in Greece and the issue of human smuggling.

In his statement during the session of the National Assembly, the Speaker called for immediate action to hold those responsible for exploiting innocent people accountable for their actions.

The tragic sinking of the ship has left the entire nation devastated and grieving. With heavy hearts, Pakistanis mourn the loss of lives and express their condolences to the affected families. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by individuals seeking a better future.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf emphasized the urgency of the situation and the need for the government to take swift and stringent action. He stressed that those involved in exploiting vulnerable individuals in the guise of employment should face the full extent of the law.

He urged the government to ensure that appropriate punishment is meted out to the culprits, sending a strong message that such heinous activities will not be tolerated.

The Speaker called upon all members of the National Assembly to play an active role in advocating for their respective constituents. He urged them to discourage and raise awareness among the people about the dangers of engaging in human smuggling, emphasizing the severe harm it inflicts on Pakistani citizens.

The government, according to Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, bears a significant responsibility to combat this grave issue. He stressed the necessity of implementing strict measures to deter individuals involved in human smuggling. Immediate and decisive action is crucial to prevent future incidents and safeguard the lives of Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Greece All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says ..

Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says Javed Miandad

35 minutes ago
 Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

2 hours ago
 IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

3 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

3 hours ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.