Speaker NA Urges Nation To Adopt Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Speaker NA urges nation to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday urged the nation to continue to follow precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

In a video message, he thanked Allah on his recovery and of his children from coronavirus.

"I am thankful to the whole nation for its love and prayers."He asked everyone to work for the welfare of the poor people.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his sagacious leadership at this critical time for the nation.

