Open Menu

Speaker NA Visits Azerbaijan Embassy, Offers Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Plane Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Speaker NA visits Azerbaijan embassy, offers condolences over loss of lives in plane crash

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad, where he was received by Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad, where he was received by Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov.

During the visit, Ayaz Sadiq expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent tragic plane crash.

Offering prayers for the departed souls, he conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and assured them of Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan in this time of grief.

Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the enduring bonds of fraternity and brotherhood between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, underscoring that Pakistan considers Azerbaijan’s pain as its own.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and grant of fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the people of Pakistan stood with their Azerbaijani brethren at this tragic moment. He also recorded his sentiment of sympathies and solidarity in the condolence book placed at the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Visit Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration ..

Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory

32 seconds ago
 Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheik ..

Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheikh

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project si ..

11 minutes ago
 Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resig ..

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chair ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs cabinet meeting, makes vital ..

11 minutes ago
 PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; cla ..

PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; claims PML-N leader

9 minutes ago
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in ge ..

SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Comma ..

UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..

45 minutes ago
 EmiratesGBC, Global Green Growth Institute partner ..

EmiratesGBC, Global Green Growth Institute partner to advance sustainable urban ..

45 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directora ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..

1 hour ago
 FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra te ..

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..

1 hour ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs823 bil ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs823 billion in the market

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan