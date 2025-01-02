Speaker NA visits Azerbaijan embassy, offers condolences over loss of lives in plane crash

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad, where he was received by Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad, where he was received by Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov.

During the visit, Ayaz Sadiq expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent tragic plane crash.

Offering prayers for the departed souls, he conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and assured them of Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan in this time of grief.

Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the enduring bonds of fraternity and brotherhood between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, underscoring that Pakistan considers Azerbaijan’s pain as its own.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and grant of fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the people of Pakistan stood with their Azerbaijani brethren at this tragic moment. He also recorded his sentiment of sympathies and solidarity in the condolence book placed at the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad.