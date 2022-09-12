Speaker NA visits British HC, signs condolence book on passing away of Queen Elizabeth II

Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan on Monday visited British High Commission in Pakistan to sign the condolence book opened after passing away of Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

British High Commissioner in Islamabad received the Speaker on his arrival at High Commission, said a news release.

In his remarks, the Speaker National Assembly offered his deepest condolences and sympathies to the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom for this great loss.

He stated, the demise of Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era spanning over a period of seven decades which was characterized by Her Majesty's services to the British people and Commonwealth community.

He also recalled that Queen Elizabeth II also addressed the joint sitting of the Parliament of Pakistan in 1997 and expressed her strong desire for peace and stability in South Asia.