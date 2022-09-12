UrduPoint.com

Speaker NA Visits British HC, Signs Condolence Book On Passing Away Of Queen Elizabeth II

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Speaker NA visits British HC, signs condolence book on passing away of Queen Elizabeth II

Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan on Monday visited British High Commission in Pakistan to sign the condolence book opened after passing away of Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan on Monday visited British High Commission in Pakistan to sign the condolence book opened after passing away of Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

British High Commissioner in Islamabad received the Speaker on his arrival at High Commission, said a news release.

In his remarks, the Speaker National Assembly offered his deepest condolences and sympathies to the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom for this great loss.

He stated, the demise of Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era spanning over a period of seven decades which was characterized by Her Majesty's services to the British people and Commonwealth community.

He also recalled that Queen Elizabeth II also addressed the joint sitting of the Parliament of Pakistan in 1997 and expressed her strong desire for peace and stability in South Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Parliament United Kingdom Family Asia

Recent Stories

Minister takes notice of reportedly charging extra ..

Minister takes notice of reportedly charging extra fees by universities in Sindh ..

1 minute ago
 Addl IGP seeks inquiry report on suicide of accuse ..

Addl IGP seeks inquiry report on suicide of accused in police custody

1 minute ago
 France Won't Hold Referendum on Legal Status of Ne ..

France Won't Hold Referendum on Legal Status of New Caledonia in 2023 - Minister

1 minute ago
 Raja Basharat visits relatives of girl murdered in ..

Raja Basharat visits relatives of girl murdered in Manawa

1 minute ago
 Haniya Minhas bags three honors at Little Mo Inter ..

Haniya Minhas bags three honors at Little Mo Internationals 2022

1 minute ago
 Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.